The following is an update as of 4 pm on 7 August 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|5
|Active cases
|11
|• Imported
|11
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|5
|In quarantine facilities
|503
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|178
|• Imported
|100
|Recovered
|166
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|50,052
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|21,859
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|17,013
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|200,840,180
|New cases
|635,150
|Deaths
|4,265,903
|Vaccine doses administered
|3,984,596,440
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
To cp
Please grow up the vaccine is safeing life’s
Cp. Grow up hey the vaccine is safeing life’s
Watch your positive cases continue to rise… the jabbed are creating and spreading the variants. Good luck with your draconian policy.