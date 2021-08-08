The following is an update as of 4 pm on 7 August 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 5 Active cases 11 • Imported 11 • Local 0 Hospitalised 0 In self-isolation 5 In quarantine facilities 503

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 178 • Imported 100 Recovered 166 Hospitalised 6 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 50,052 Vaccinated (1st dose) 21,859 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 17,013

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 200,840,180 New cases 635,150 Deaths 4,265,903 Vaccine doses administered 3,984,596,440

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

