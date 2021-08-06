by Linda Straker

Derrick James is no longer Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs and Consul General in Toronto, because he has since taken up the job of Head of the Office of Diaspora Affairs in Grenada.

One of his key tasks will be implementing the Diaspora Policy.

“This policy is not just a policy for the Government of Grenada even if the Government of Grenada has the ownership, this policy will be a policy for the entire diaspora and the people here in Grenada,” James said at a ceremony to commission the opening of the office, and launch the policy which was developed as a partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The IOM is an intergovernmental organisation that provides services and advice concerning migration to governments and migrants, including internally displaced persons, refugees, and migrant workers. In September 2016, IOM became a related organisation of the United Nations.

James said that the policy seeks to have a few main objectives and they include diaspora engagement; diaspora direct investment and trade; increase in remittances, diaspora philanthropy and human development; human capital transfer; governance and administration; monitoring and evaluation process

“The Office of Diaspora Affairs has given the role to operate as an information centre for the Grenadian community abroad. It also gives the ability to mobilise the Grenadians abroad to assist in national development of their homeland through coordinated efforts,” he said. The launch was broadcast via social media platforms including You Tube.

The objective of the Policy is to effectively mobilise and organise the Grenadian community at home and abroad to maximise national development potential through efficient deployment and use of collective resources for a resilient nation.

The vision is to achieve an inclusive and participatory Grenadian society where every Grenadian contributes to national development and shares in the benefits thereof notwithstanding place of residency.

The office is currently located in a section of the building which houses the Grenada National Museum on Young Street, St George’s.

