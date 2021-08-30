The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information hereby informs the public that the Examinations Unit will remain closed from Tuesday, 31 August to Wednesday, 8 September 2021 to conclude on infrastructural repairs.

The office is now scheduled to re-open on Thursday, 9 September 2021. For urgent queries, officers of the unit can be reached at the following email addresses [email protected] or [email protected]

This Ministry is grateful for the public’s kind understanding and cooperation in this regard.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.