Police are confirming Grenada’s fifth road fatality for the year 2021.

This accident occurred just after 9 pm on Friday, 27 August 2021 at HA Blaize Street, St George’s.

Alec Alexander of Springs, St George, who was reportedly the rider of a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.