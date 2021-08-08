Grenada now has 11 active Covid-19 cases, with the addition of 5 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily dashboard produced by the Ministry of Health, indicates that all the current cases are import related.

The latest cases range in age from 22-46 years and include 2 males and 3 females, all of whom are fully vaccinated. The cases are all quarantined in various facilities across the country.

All of the new cases entered the country on 6 August from the United States and are currently asymptomatic.

In addition to the 5 most recent cases, another 2 cases were previously identified on 5 and 6 August. One of the cases, a male Trinidadian national, is asymptomatic while the other, a female Jamaican, is experiencing nasal congestion, headache, sinus pain and coughing.

The latest cases bring to 178, the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Grenada since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the 51 outstanding test results, from persons who were contacts of case #170, have all returned negative, allaying fears of possible community spread.

The Ministry of Health continues to advise persons to comply with the various Covid-19 protocols — maintain physical distance, avoid large gatherings, wear masks while in public spaces and wash or sanitise hands frequently.

The Ministry also continues to encourage Grenadians to get vaccinated, as this helps to reduce the severity of symptoms associated with Covid-19.

To date, 21,859 people have received their first dose of AstraZeneca, while 17,013 Grenadians have received both doses.

GIS

