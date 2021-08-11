Former Commissioner of Prisons, the late Wesley Beggs, will be laid to rest on Wednesday, following a funeral at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in St George’s.

Beggs passed away on 11 June 2021 after ailing for some time.

He joined the staff of Her Majesty’s Prisons on 10 July 1985 and held several positions over the ensuing years, including Medic Officer, Assistant Chief Officer, and Assistant Commissioner of Prisons.

Although he was appointed to the position of Commissioner of Prisons in 2007, in 2011 Beggs was transferred to the Ministry of Social Development, in the Probation Service Department, where he was still assigned up to the time of his death.

The funeral will include a number of tributes including Minister of Social Development Honourable Delma Thomas, Superintendent Rupert Neckles of Her Majesty’s Prisons, and family members and close friends of the deceased.

Wednesday’s funeral begins at 1 pm followed by entombment at St George’s top cemetery. The funeral will be broadcast live on GIS TV Channel 22, as well as the GIS Facebook page and YouTube channel.

GIS

