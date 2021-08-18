by Linda Straker

All individuals visiting General Hospital compound to wear masks

Upsurge in Covid-19 positive cases apparently linked to a house party of 12 August

Attendees were a mix of vaccinated/unvaccinated returning nationals and locals

As part of measures to strengthen the health and safety protocol at the General Hospital, the management of the facility has implemented new procedures that will require all individuals visiting the compound to wear masks.

“In order to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19, and protect our staff and patients from Covid-19, we are strengthening our health and safety protocols at the General Hospital and subsidiary hospitals,” said a member of the management team explaining the placement of traffic cones at the main entrance.

“All persons entering the hospital compound/grounds will be stopped at the security checkpoint located just before the hospital’s entrance and reminded of a face mask or facial covering that must be properly worn while on hospital grounds,” the team member said.

The security check measure came hours after health officials announced an upsurge in Covid-19 positive cases which is apparently linked to a house party held on 12 August 2021. The party was held in a community in the St George’s North West area and was attended by over 30 individuals. It was not sanctioned by the Covid-19 approval committee.

The attendees were a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated returning nationals and locals.

On Tuesday, 17 August 2021, health officials announced that there is a cluster of cases, and that Grenada’s active cases count was 19, with over 60 individuals awaiting results. An update is expected in the afternoon period of Wednesday, 18 August 2021.

3 of the latest cases were tested positive while preparing for their departure from Grenada.

