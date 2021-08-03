The Ministry of Health and Social Security informs the public that due to technical difficulties, X-ray services for outpatient clients have regrettably been suspended until further notice.

The department currently has the capacity to provide X-ray services only in cases of emergencies, and to inpatient/admitted patients. The Ministry of Health and Social Security reassures all, that efforts are being made to have the service restored as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Health and Social Security and the management of the General Hospital sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this interruption in service may cause.

Please note that an announcement will be made to inform the public about the restoration of the service.

GIS

