The award ceremony for the GFA Women’s U15 Tournament took place at the close of the Women’s League at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium on Saturday, 7 August 2021.

In the final matches held at Progress Park on 22 July, St Andrew’s Vanguards got the better of Five Stars 10 goals to nil and GBSS played to a one-all draw against Boca Juniors.

Vanguards won the tournament amassing 21 points (7 wins out of 8) with GBSS in 2nd place on 16 points and Boca Juniors also on 16 points with a lower goal difference.

The individual prizes for the tournament were:

Youngest Player – Brittney Jackson (Five Stars) 11 years old

Team MVPs:

RGPF Saint Forces – Jarvel Edwards

