Decklan Gentle of Central Gouyave Estate, St John, who was arrested and charged on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 for 30 sexual offences against a minor, appeared at the Victoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 26 August 2021.

Gentle was granted bail in the amount of $30,000 with 2 sureties with the following conditions:

Surrender all travel documents

No contact with any witness to the matter

Ought not to be in the same vicinity of virtual complainants

Re-locate to Cherry Hill, Carriacou

Report to Carriacou Police Station 3 times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

Not to leave the state of Grenada without permission from the Court

He is scheduled to reappear at Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on 28 September 2021.

Office of Commissioner of Police

