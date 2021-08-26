Decklan Gentle of Central Gouyave Estate, St John, who was arrested and charged on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 for 30 sexual offences against a minor, appeared at the Victoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 26 August 2021.
Gentle was granted bail in the amount of $30,000 with 2 sureties with the following conditions:
- Surrender all travel documents
- No contact with any witness to the matter
- Ought not to be in the same vicinity of virtual complainants
- Re-locate to Cherry Hill, Carriacou
- Report to Carriacou Police Station 3 times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
- Not to leave the state of Grenada without permission from the Court
He is scheduled to reappear at Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on 28 September 2021.
Office of Commissioner of Police
You would have thought a photo at least so people of Cherry Hill can be on their guard against this man.
Why he must relocate to Carriacou where those children are on school vacation and we only being told this after the fact. What dotishness is this? We have we own sex offenders we want out and you sending up more. Something is not right here!
That’s all????