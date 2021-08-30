The Government of Grenada is embarking on a series of virtual consultations with key stakeholders as part of efforts to drive greater collaboration in the fight against Covid-19.

The consultations will discuss measures to tackle the current spike in Covid-19 cases with a view to protecting lives and safeguarding livelihoods. The business community is regarded as a critical partner in the overall development of the country and as such, one of the consultations will be held with this sector.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance, this virtual consultation session is scheduled for Thursday, 2 September at 2 pm.

Members of the business community are encouraged to register for Thursday’s consultation via the following link. https://www.finance.gd/index.php/businessreg. The deadline for registration will be 10 am on the day of the consultation.

Registered participants will subsequently receive the link to participate in the discussions. The other consultations will target members of the religious community and representatives of the various trade unions representing workers across the country.

The Government of Grenada is encouraging as many stakeholders as possible to participate in the discussions to help the country navigate through the challenges presented by the pandemic.

GIS

