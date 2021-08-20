The Ministry of Health will begin the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine to the public as of Monday, 23 August 2021.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Shawn Charles said the deployment of the Pfizer vaccine will be very strategic, beginning with the inoculation of frontline workers, and children between the ages of 12 and 17, and followed thereafter with open vaccination for the public.

The Pfizer vaccine was officially introduced into the National Vaccination Programme for Covid-19 on Thursday, one day after the Grenada Government received 29,250 doses of the vaccine from the US Government, through an arrangement with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

Dr Charles explained to the GIS that the proper handling of the vaccines is critical, in that, once removed from the ultra-cold storage facility at the St George’s University Campus, the vaccines must reach the intended destination within a specific period and be utilised.

Dr Charles also highlighted that Grenada has a 30-day window to use the present shipment of vaccines because of the limited shelf life, strict storage and proper handling conditions that are necessary for cold-chain vaccines, such as Pfizer.

Meanwhile, Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Nurse Audrey Lyons, told the GIS that those seeking to be vaccinated against Covid-19 can continue to do so by visiting the established vaccination centres, including the National Stadium, health centres and St Augustine Medical Services.

Persons can also choose to visit the health centres in their districts to get vaccinated, but must first make an appointment, and once given a date, must visit the centre on the date and time so as to receive their shot and prevent wastage.

According to the EPI Manager, a person who visits a vaccination centre, would be given the option to choose their preferred vaccine as long as both are in supply. The 2 options currently available in Grenada — AstraZeneca, and Pfizer — are both World Health Organisation (WHO) approved vaccines.

Nurse Lyons reminded the population of the importance of getting vaccinated at this time in our Covid-19 response, especially as cases in Grenada are on the rise, and given the deadly and transmissible threat of the Delta strain of the virus.

GIS

