The Government and people of Grenada extend heartfelt sympathy to our brothers and sisters in Haiti, who are facing yet another crisis, following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake which rocked the western part of the country on Saturday.

Hundreds are already confirmed dead, and it is feared that the numbers could rise significantly. Hundreds more have been injured, causing area hospitals to be overwhelmed and many are trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell has indicated Grenada’s willingness to support any regional initiatives geared towards providing assistance to the people of Haiti.

He said, “The images are absolutely heartbreaking and at this time, we hold the people of Haiti in our thoughts and our prayers. As fellow Caribbean nationals, when your brother or sister is in distress, you also feel a sense of anguish, but we are poised and ready to help in whatever way we can. The strength of the Caribbean is in the unity of its people, and we will come together as we often have, to help in times of need. In the meantime, we continue to pray for the safety of our Haitian sisters and brothers, for the successful rescue of those who remain trapped, and for comfort for those who have lost loved ones.”

The Prime Minister also noted while the world continues to grapple with the impact of the global pandemic, Haiti’s challenges are compounded, having faced a history of political upheaval, the recent assassination of the late President Jovenel Moise and a series of natural disasters including a current tropical storm watch, pending the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

GIS

