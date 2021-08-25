Grenada Ports Authority (GPA) wishes to advise the public that 4 members of GPA staff have been asked to remain at home pending evaluation of their Covid-19 status due to their possible contact with an individual who has been confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus.

It is important to state that these checks are being done out of an abundance of caution.

The report of a member of the port security detail, which has been placed in isolation following confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test, pertains to an individual that has been on leave from their GPA function and who has not had contact with anyone in the port environment within the past 2 weeks.

These recent events remind us all that the risk of Covid-19 infection is high, and the GPA encourages all members of the public to practice the Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and to vaccinate against Covid-19.

GPA continues to seek ways to tighten its internal controls, and solicits the help of ALL persons and stakeholders that interface with GPA to ensure strict adherence to the national protocols with respect to Covid-19 mitigation.

The GPA reserves the right to deny entry to anyone who is non-compliant with these protocols and assures the public of our unwavering commitment to the efficient operation of our nation’s port facilities. All GPA offices are open and operating normally with the full range of services available to our customers.

Grenada Ports Authority

