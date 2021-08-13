3 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Grenada, bringing the total to date to 185.
Case #183 is similar to case #170, in that the individual arrived with a negative PCR test, was tested on arrival, and medically cleared from quarantine based on test results, and later tested positive when preparing for departure.
The 45-year-old male, a returning national, arrived on 4 August, and was cleared on 6 August. His departure PCR test was conducted on 11 August and the Ministry of Health has since verified the positive result with a second test. The Ministry of Health has since launched contact tracing efforts. The travel companion of case #183 has also been tested but that result is negative.
Providing a possible explanation for cases #170 and #183, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles said, “There are a number of possibilities that could explain that situation. The persons could have become infected after their PCR test and secondly, their viral load could have been too low at the time of testing to be detected, but would have risen high enough to be measured in subsequent testing. The scenario helps to underscore the fact that we must maintain the recommended protocols. Particularly wearing our masks, avoiding mass gatherings and sanitising our hands frequently.”
The 2 other cases are also imported. One was detected at the main port of entry in Grenada and the other in Carriacou.
Grenada currently has 12 active cases of Covid-19.
GIS
No. You need to be vaccinated for at least two weeks. But we are letting in people with one day vaccinated status. This is utter rubbish. Also the PCR tests are NOT 100% accurate. What this means is that we are “inviting” the very lethal Delta variant into our country. How can decision makers behave so irresponsibly? But wait a minute: the majority of Grenadians elected them. All of you made your bed – time come for all of you to go lie in it!!!
Notice the increase after allowing only VAXXED in.
Two of the three people identified with the Delta variant were unvaccinated. I have never seen any figures from previous cases that say whether they were vaccinated or unvaccinated so we don’t know. Of course all the new arrivals will be vaccinated or they cannot come into the country. We all know that even if you are vaccinated there is a small chance of contracting Covid but the symptoms will be less severe & usually asymptomatic. We do not know how many cases may be in the local population because so few tests have been carried out.
Alpha variant or Delta variant with these most recent 3 cases?
We won’t know for a while, I don’t think the tests are done here. The three that were tested on 26th July did not get the variant results until a couple of days ago.