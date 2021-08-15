Grenada has recorded 2 more cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s total to 188.

The 2 cases, returning nationals in their 40s, were confirmed on Saturday, 14 August. One case is hospitalised and is in stable condition, while the other is in isolation.

The pair arrived in Grenada on 4 August, with the required negative PCR test no more than 72 hours prior to travel, and tested negative on arrival at the Maurice Bishop International Airport. They were medically cleared subsequent to the receipt of their results.

The positive cases were identified during exit testing on Friday, as the two were preparing for the return leg of their trip.

The Ministry of Health has started contact tracing efforts. So far, a number of contacts have been identified and will be tested in the coming days. Further contact tracing and testing will continue.

The first case among the local population in 2021, was also identified on Friday, 13 August. The individual who works in the hospitality sector did not travel recently. His condition is stable.

Speaking against the backdrop of an increasing number of cases identified during exit testing, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Shawn Charles encouraged Grenadians to maintain the recommended protocols.

He said, “The fact that our borders are open means that there is the likelihood of receiving positive cases as visitors and returning nationals travel from places with higher rates of infection. Our best shot at protecting ourselves from any potential spread within the local population is compliance with the protocols and getting vaccinated. While no measure is 100% effective, the protocols and vaccination can help to reduce our chances of contracting the virus and experiencing serious symptoms if we do in fact become infected. The power is within each and every one of us to do what we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

At present, Grenada has 14 active cases, 13 of which are imported, and 1 import-related.

GIS

