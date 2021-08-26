by Linda Straker
- MV Reane-F sank shortly after departing Port of Spain on 26 August 2021
- Crew was rescued by Trinidad Coast Guard after it ran into difficulties
- Vessel was on its way to port in Grenville
Police in Grenada confirmed that a vessel based in Carriacou that plies between Grenada and Trinidad sank shortly after departing Port of Spain in the early hours of Thursday, 26 August 2021.
Named the MV Reane-F and captained by Stanol Collier, the 8-member crew according to the police was rescued by the Trinidad Coast Guard after it ran into difficulties. Grenada’s Coast Guard and Ports Authority were officially informed but they were unable to share details about the cause of the sinking and the rescue operation.
The vessel is known for trafficking goods between the islands and was on its way to the port in Grenville, St Andrew.
Thank God no life was lost and all crew members are safe and well.
This is good time examine some of these vessels which commutes between our neighbours and set some standards in which they must adhere to.
I have seen some of the conditions of a selected few vessels and they should not be in service
I am sure there is a governing body who is responsible for the standards of vessels operating between our islands.
If this is the case they better start doing their work to ensure these vessels are in good condition to operate in our waters regardless who own them.