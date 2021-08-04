Akim Williams, a 25-year-old Fisherman of Telescope, St Andrew, was arrested and charged by immigration officials in Tobago, after he allegedly entered the state at a place not appointed for entry.

Officers also found a quantity of cannabis in William’s possession. A fishing vessel he reportedly used to travel to the island was seized by authorities.

Williams appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate on Tuesday, 3 August 2021 and was remanded to a detention centre until 30 August 2021.

Akim Williams who is presently on bail in Grenada for Money Laundering and Trafficking a Controlled Drug, was recently ordered to surrender all his travel documents, report to the Grenville Police Station once weekly and seek the court’s permission to leave the state of Grenada.

RGPF

