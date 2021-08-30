by Linda Straker

GTAWU memo instructed membership to ‘Wear your mask and get vaccinated’

Memo said current rate of transmission of Covid-19 is significant

Union wants its membership and workers to display behaviour change

One of Grenada’s most powerful trade unions has made a special appeal for all workers to get vaccinated, and comply with the requirements of the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

“The union is once again making a special appeal to all workers to be vaccinated and pay serious attention to the Covid-19 protocols and do not allow ourselves to be exposed to contracting the virus and a second lockdown. Wear your mask and get vaccinated,” the Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union (GTAWU) instructed its membership in a memo dated 25 August 2021.

Signed by Andre Lewis, President General of the union, the memo said that the current rate of transmission of Covid-19 in the island is significant and they can play a role to reduce the spread of the virus. “This is a very serious and crucial time for all of us. We must therefore do everything possible to help reduce the possibility of infection and spread of the virus. Now that we have options of at least 2 vaccines to help in the fight against the virus, GTAWU encourages workers to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine.”

The memo which also expressed concern about the 48-hour mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated arriving passengers. “The union is of the view that the 48 hours or 2 days only for quarantine for vaccinated people entering the island poses a serious risk to the population. Based on recent developments this is not in the best interest of the people.” The memo was sent to workplaces where the union represents workers.

Making a call for workers to continuously abide by the health and safety protocols under the Emergency Powers and Public Health regulations, the union wants its membership and workers to display behaviour change. “As a union, we continue to look at the behaviour of most of our members and workers; it is observed generally many of us have dropped our guard and can be seen not following the Covid-10 protocols,” said the memo.

Dr Shawn Charles, Acting Chief Medical Officer last week declared that there was some degree of community spread of Covid-19 because the patterns emerging from the current spike in Covid-19 cases points to community spread. “We are unable to link many of the cases to any defined cluster or traveller, hence the determination that we now have community spread,” he said.

As of 28 August 2021, the Ministry of Health Covid-19 dashboard showed that there were 164 active cases with 155 classified as local cases. The island cases began rising following a series of mass gathering events held between the period 8-15 August 2021.

