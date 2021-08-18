The State of Grenada is expected to be affected by an approaching gust front from the south.

According to forecasters at the Maurice Bishop International Airport the expected conditions are gusty winds, an increase in cloudiness and heavy showers, within the next hour.

This information was issued at 2:20 pm by the Met office.

The general public is encouraged to be vigilant and cautious on the nation’s roads.

NaDMA, on the advice from the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the gust front and provide timely updates.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.