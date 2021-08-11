The GUT Credit Union (GUTCU) continues to make good on its pledge to support its members and the youth of the nation.

The credit union recently distributed 171 grants totalling $51,300 through its CPEA grant programme. The grant, valued at $300 each, comprises $250 toward back-to-school expenses, as well as $50 toward starting a Smart Saver Account.

Retesha Boyd General Manager of GUTCU stated “We are pleased to provide this grant to so many students. A little goes a long way, especially in times like these. Our members know they can count on us to be with them through the different stages of their lives.”

Since its inception in 2005, over 1,500 students have been recipients of the GUT Credit Union’s CPEA Grant programme. The grant is just one aspect of support available from the GUTCU for the pursuit of education. The credit union also offers 10 scholarships every year for first-year students entering TAMCC. This need-based scholarship is open to both members and non-members, and this year’s deadline for application is 17 September 2021.

GUTCU

