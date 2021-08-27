The Ministry of Health stands by its protocols for the treatment and discharge from hospital of Covid-19 patients.

Responding to claims made in a series of videos circulating on social media and during an interview on the programme, Ridealong Live, the Ministry of Health asserts that there are requisite protocols which are duly followed when a Covid-19 case is confirmed or present in the hospital environment.

In keeping with health protocols, persons testing positive for Covid-19 are isolated and treated for their presenting symptoms.

When the patient is sufficiently stable, the protocols provide for their discharge from hospital, with advice to continue treatment at home and to self-isolate for a further seven days. Covid-19 patients are therefore advised to ensure adherence to these guidelines to help prevent further spread of the virus.

Health officials continue to monitor discharged Covid-19 patients and will provide medical clearance at the appropriate time.

The public is advised to avoid any physical contact with persons known to have tested positive for Covid-19, for the duration of their illness.

Further, the public is advised to follow all recommended Covid-19 protocols for their own safety. These include wearing a mask or other facial covering when in public, maintaining physical distance and avoiding mass gatherings, as well as frequently washing or sanitising hands.

GIS

