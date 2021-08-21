Honourable Gregory Bowen has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell.

Dr Mitchell left the state today on previously arranged personal business.

Although concerned about the country’s increase in Covid-19 cases, the Prime Minister is unable to further delay his trip, the primary purpose of which is to undergo his annual medical check-up. It is the Prime Minister’s first trip outside of the state since the start of the pandemic and as such, his annual medical is more than a year overdue.

Dr Mitchell will return to the state on 28 August.

Honourable Bowen will act in the capacity of Prime Minister during Dr Mitchell’s absence.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.