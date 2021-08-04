The Keith Mitchell Foundation, named after Prime Minister Dr Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell, is now accepting referrals from principals, teachers, community leaders and others to name families of children who are economically disadvantaged that were successful in the CPEA examinations in 2021.

Interested applicants can send an email to [email protected] or call 1-473-417-5717.

To date, the Foundation has assisted over 150 families in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. In 2019, under the chairmanship of Sir Royston Hopkin, the Foundation upgraded from a one-time grant to a 7-year scholarship to 75 students — 5 years at secondary school and 2 years at TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC). Due to the economic hardship many families are experiencing at this time as a result of loss of employment because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Keith Mitchell Foundation has seen it fit to increase the number of scholarships offered. Requirements of interested applicants are below:

Applicant must be Grenadian

Applicant must be able to demonstrate his or her need-based predicament

Applicant must have been successful at the CPEA Examinations 2021

Applicant must provide contact information and 2 letters of recommendation: one from their school authority and another from a community official

The Keith Mitchell Foundation was founded in 2017.

KMF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.