by Linda Straker

Ministry of Finance has commenced annual budget preparation exercise

Budget expected to be presented in late November or early December

Stakeholders can participate in Ministry of Finance’s online budget submission survey

Five months before officially presenting to the public, the Ministry of Finance has commenced its annual budget preparation exercise to gather input from social partners and other stakeholders, with an online budget submission survey through its website.

“We are pleased to launch the 2022 budget consultation phase to gather input to help shape the 2022 National Budget. This phase will culminate with a National Stakeholder Consultation in the next few months,” said a recently posted notice on the website. “We look forward to receiving your useful and insightful proposals.” The notice also informs participants that there are other documents available for viewing that will help inform their proposals.

The documents available are the “Economic update and Budget performance – July 2021” as well as the “notes to the economic update” and a link to the 2020-2035 National Sustainable Development Plan.

Some of the questions in the Budget Submission Survey requires participants to list

the specific issue(s)/problem(s) that needs to be addressed in the 2022 budget

propose specific solution(s)/intervention(s) to address the problem(s) identified, and

identify potential economic, social, environmental and other benefits of the proposed intervention(s)

The participants are also required to identify who is likely to benefit the most from the proposed intervention(s).

The 2022 Estimate of Revenue and Expenditure, also called the Budget, is expected to be presented in late November or early December 2021.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.