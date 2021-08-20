Preparation for the 2022 National Budget has moved into gear with the launch of the annual Budget Consultation process.

This is an integral component of the annual budget cycle, which seeks to engage social partners and other stakeholders to help shape the National Budget.

This year, the Ministry of Finance has provided an additional avenue to facilitate stakeholder contributions via its web portal, which can be accessed by logging on to its website www.finance.gd.

Several key reference documents have been uploaded to help inform proposals, including:

The National Sustainable Development Plan 2035

Notes on the Update of the Economy and Budget Performance – July 2021

Update on the Economy and Budget Presentation – July 2021

Additional documents will be uploaded subsequently.

The budget consultation phase will culminate with the National Budget Consultation session, details of which will be provided shortly.

The Ministry of Finance looks forward to receiving your contributions.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.