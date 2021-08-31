It is with deep regret that the Ministry of Health confirms Grenada’s second Covid -19 related death.

More details will be provided after the family has been notified.

Earlier on 30 August, the Ministry reported 104 new cases of Covid-19 in Grenada which brought the total number of active cases to 267.

Ten of the active cases are imported, while the remaining 257 are categorised as local.

GIS

