The Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed that 3 of the Covid-19 cases recorded in Grenada in recent weeks are the Delta variant.

The samples were collected on 26 July from arriving passengers from the United States and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing. The cases include a 48-year-old male returning national and 2 non-nationals, a 33-year-old female and a 34-year-old male. Only one of the 3 was vaccinated.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles, confirmed receipt of the test results from CARPHA on Thursday morning. He disclosed that 2 of the cases have already been medically cleared and the third is expected to be cleared soon.

No secondary infections connected to these 3 cases have been identified to date, and Dr Charles said compliance with the Covid-19 protocols is a critical factor in the fight against the spread of the virus.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer said, “What matters in large part is human behaviour. Is the population inclined to adhere to the protocols, wearing face masks, avoiding crowded settings and sanitizing regularly? Another key consideration is the attitude to vaccination, are people utilising the option to protect themselves against this deadly disease? At the end of the day, we can provide advice as health professionals but it is really the level of compliance and vaccine uptake that will determine our continued success in the fight against Covid-19.”

Dr Charles further stated, “It is the Delta variant that decimated India earlier this year, with thousands succumbing to its deadly attack. We know for a fact that this variant is far more contagious and deadly. Therefore, armed with this knowledge, the population ought to be keen to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones. Having not experienced any serious outbreak of Covid-19 here, if the Delta strain enters the population, the impact can be quite concerning.”

Prior to Thursday’s confirmation of the 3 Delta cases, Grenada had recorded 3 cases of the Alpha variant, which was predominant in the United Kingdom. To date, 182 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Grenada, and at present, there are 10 active cases.

GIS

