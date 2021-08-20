CONTACT INFORMATION
District Health Centres
- Melville Street, St George’s +1 (473) 444-3371
- Grand Bras, St Andrew +1 (473) 442-7623
- Gouyave, St John +1 (473) 444-8414
- Belle Vue, St David +1 (473) 4446892
- Sauteurs, St Patrick +1 (473) 442-9317
- Hillsborough, Carriacou +1 (473) 443-7280
Hospitals
- General Hospital +1 (473) 440-2051
- Princess Alice +1 (473) 442-7251
- Princess Royal +1 (473) 443-7400
- Mt Gay Hospital +1 (473) 440-3272 | +1 (473) 440-3154
Clinics
- St David +1 (473) 444-6249
- St Andrew +1 (473) 442-7623 | +1 (473) 442-7443
- St Patrick +1 (473) 442-9337
- St John +1 (473) 444-8414 | +1 (473) 444-8764
- St George’s +1 (473) 440-3272 | +1 (473) 440-3154
- Carriacou +1 (473) 443-6415 Ambulance
Medical Stations
St Andrew
- Birchgrove +1 (473) 442-7518
- Tivoli +1 (473) 442-8185
- Mt Carmel +1 (473) 442-7447
- Paraclete +1 (473) 442-7441
- Crochu +1 (473) 442-6248
- Paradise +1 (473) 442-7530
St David
- Perdmontemps +1 (473) 440-7998
- Vincennes +1 (473) 444-6225
- Westerhall +1 (473) 443-2418
St George
- Good Hope +1 (473) 440-4993
- Grand Anse +1 (473) 444-4250
- La Borie +1 (473) 440-3228
- Snug Corner +1 (473) 440-2286
- New Hampshire +1 (473) 440-2020
- Morne Jaloux +1 (473) 440-2397
- Happy Hill+1 (473) 440-2287
- Mt. Moritz +1 (473) 440-2280
- Woburn +1 (473) 444-5206
- Calliste +1 (473) 444-4444
St John/St Mark
- Grand Roy +1 (473) 444-8234
- Florida +1 (473) 444-7913
- Victoria +1 (473) 444-8427
St Patrick
- Mt Rich +1 (473) 442-9871
- Hermitage +1 (473) 442-9437
- Union +1 (473) 442-9327
Carriacou and Petite Martinique
- L’Esterre +1 (473) 443-6415
- Mt Pleasant +1 (473) 443-6416
- Windward +1 (473) 443-6415
- Petite Martinique +1 (473) 443-9198
