As Grenada battles its way through this critical phase of our Covid-19 management, the Ministry of Health again advises the public to avoid misinformation, as it can literally make the difference between life and death in this pandemic.

The Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Health, is the conduit of official, factual, and credible information. Any information relating to policy and response in this pandemic will come officially from the Ministry, with its insignia.

As the State of Grenada navigates its way through curbing this recent outbreak, the Ministry will provide regular updates on the epidemiological situation, and on the ongoing response mechanisms. The situation is fluid and so too, will be the official information.

The Ministry is asking the public to scale up its personal hygiene, such as the proper wearing of masks in public spaces, frequent sanitising or washing of hands, and the continuous practice of avoiding large gatherings, and remaining 6 feet away from people outside your household.

A crucial element in this fight against Covid-19 is vaccination. All scientific studies show that vaccines are proving to work in preventing severe illness, hospitalisation, and death.

Grenada currently has 2 WHO-approved vaccines for dissemination to the public: AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

The AstraZeneca vaccine continues to be available to all adults.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently available to anyone aged 12 and over, at any of our vaccination centres on Island. This includes the National Stadium, where vaccination is available to the public free of cost, daily.

Grenada’s present allocations of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are enough to provide the requisite 2 doses for thousands of Grenadians, with appropriate intervals between the doses. The Ministry urges those who have not yet done so to get vaccinated, to give themselves the best possible chance in the face of this deadly disease.

The Ministry continues to also encourage anyone who has been exposed to Covid-19, or who is experiencing symptoms that are consistent with Covid-19, to immediately isolate themselves from others and call 458-4787 or 538-4787, or your nearest health centre or medical station to request testing. The Covid-19 test is free for all symptomatic people and their contacts.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

GIS

