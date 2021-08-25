Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Jada Taylor, 15 years old of Fontenoy, St George.

Taylor left home on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, and has not returned since.

She was last seen wearing a brown top and short blue jeans. She is about 5 feet 2 inches in height, slim built and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Jada Taylor or has any information about her whereabouts are asked to contact Central Police Station at 440-2244; Police Emergency at 911; Police Hotline at 444-1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

