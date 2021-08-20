Dallan Warren, an unemployed resident of Mont Tout, St George, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 for the offence of Maiming, after he allegedly severed the right hand of a resident of Springs, St George.

Warren appeared before the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 19 August 2021, and remanded to custody at Her Majesty’s Prisons.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on 9 September 2021.

RGPF

