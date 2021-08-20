Spice Boyz U14 and Spice Girlz U14 teams are among 19 teams in the hunt for regional youth football supremacy.

The Grenada Football Association officially announced the National Boys’ and Girls’ U14 teams on Wednesday ahead of the 2021 Caribbean Football Union’s Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Challenge Series, which will take place in the Dominican Republic from 22-29 August 2021.

This year will be Grenada’s first time entering the U14 Girls’ category. In the 2018 edition of the series, Grenada’s U14 Boys finished second in their group stage behind Jamaica.

The developmental competitions give budding players and referees, including coaches, much-needed practical skills to advance to the next level. It also provides a platform for players to engage in friendly competition while showcasing their skills, grasping the laws of the game, and underpinning the spirit of the game.

For both competitions this year, the teams are divided into two tiers. Curacao, Dominican Republic, Grenada and Haiti are drawn into the Boys’ Tier 1, while Aruba, Bonaire, Turks and Caicos Islands, and United States Virgin Islands are in Tier 2. For the girls, Grenada, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Puerto Rico make up Tier 1. Tier 2 is comprised of Aruba, Curacao, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands, and US Virgin Islands.

Spice Boyz U14s will face host Dominican Republic on 22 August, while Spice Girlz U14s debut match will be against Jamaica on the same day.

Both teams leave Grenada on Friday, 20 August. The Grenada Football Association congratulates all the players and officials selected to represent the Spice Isle and wish them the very best in their new football experience.

The National Boys’ and Girls’ U14 teams rosters and fixtures are as follows:

SPICE GIRLZ U14 ROSTER AND FIXTURES:

Goalkeepers (2): Kristina Bartholomew (Vanguards), Tiara McIntosh (Boca Juniors)

Defenders (8): Kimonda Bain (Hard Rock FC), Kimaya Peters (Five Stars), Aliyah Cato (Boca Juniors), Kassie Walters (Vanguards), Mya Phillip (RGPF Saint Forces), Jomari Rubin (Vanguards), Jadsa Mark (Paradise FCI), Janeiah Williams (Vanguards)

Midfielders (4): Abigail Williams (Vanguards), Reshona Coutain (Vanguards), Alexis Smith (RGPF Saint Forces), Cadissa Lett (RGPF Saint Forces)

Forwards (4): Christina Clyne (Vanguards), Emma Francis (Vanguards), Jovi Strachan (Just Sports), Jarvel Edwards (RGPF Saint Forces)

Head of Delegation: Renae Samuel, GFA Director and Chair of the Women’s Development Committee,

Head Coach: Rockel Hood, Assistant Coach: Kristal Julien, Team Manager: Vall Gordon,

Physiotherapist: Adeltrude Alexis-Griffith

Tier 1 Fixtures | Venue: Ashton School

Sunday, 22 August 2:30 pm: Grenada vs Jamaica

Monday, 23 August 2:30 pm: Grenada vs Haiti

Thursday, 26 August 2:30 pm: Grenada vs Puerto Rico

Friday, 27 August 4:30 pm: Grenada vs Dominican Republic

SPICE BOYZ U14 ROSTER AND FIXTURES:

Goalkeepers (2): Daktari Peters (RGPF Saint Forces), Raheim George (Fontenoy FC)

Defenders (7): Jamie Penny (Queen’s Park Rangers), Ashad Date (St Andrew’s Football League), Oritsejumbemi Ikolo (FC Camerhogne), Jace James (St John’s Sports FC), E-Jay George (Queen’s Park Rangers), Jimonie Williams (Paradise FCI), Anthony Charles (Queen’s Park Rangers)

Midfielders: Zade Douglas (Paradise FCI), Devonte Baptiste (Happy Hill FC), Kimone Williams (Paradise FCI), Jayden Paterson (Queen’s Park Rangers), Tyrese Andrew (Queen’s Park Rangers), Juliano Baptiste (Queen’s Park Rangers)

Forwards (3): Dainon Lewis (St Andrew’s Football League), Che Charles (Paradise FCI), Jayvoni Neckles (St Andrew’s Football League)

Head Coach: Gerald Alexander, Assistant Coach: Curt Rennie, Team Manager: Dwayne Young,

Physiotherapist: Kelton Young, Doctor: Devon Francis

Tier 1–Group A Fixtures | Venue: Feliz Sanchez Olympic Stadium

Sunday, 22 August 5:30 pm: Grenada vs Dominica Republic

Monday, 23 August 1:30 pm: Grenada vs Haiti

Tuesday, 24 August 3:30 pm: Grenada vs Curacao

GFA

