The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the public, that due to repair works being conducted on the Adelphi, Birchgrove Main Road, St Andrew, one lane of that road is closed to vehicular traffic.

As a result of this, owners and operators of heavy-duty machines and trucks are advised to use alternative routes. Other road users are asked to exercise extreme caution when traversing this area.

The Traffic Department thanks everyone for their understanding and regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.