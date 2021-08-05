Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, is high in praise for Lindon Victor, who finished 7th in the decathlon at the Tokyo Olympics.

The decathlon comprises of 10 events: 100 metres, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400 metres, 110 metre hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 metres, completed over a 2-day period.

Victor completed the decathlon with 8,414 points, a clear improvement over the 7,998 points he amassed at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Victor recorded a personal best of 71.56 metres in the javelin throw.

Dr Mitchell said, “That was a tremendous performance by Lindon Victor. It takes a special human being to compete in all those events in such a short period, with little rest in between. I think he deserves tremendous recognition; as far as I am concerned, he is another winner.”

The Prime Minister went on to congratulate all of Grenada’s athletes who competed in the Tokyo Olympics: Anderson Peters who competed in the javelin event, swimmers Delron Felix and Kimberly Ince, and 400 metre runner, Meleni Rodney.

Dr Mitchell said, “Today is a good day for Grenada. We should be proud of all of our athletes and what they have done for our country. The image of Grenada has been lifted by the performance of our athletes and we have to give them credit for this.”

GIS

