Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell will deliver an address to the nation tonight, Friday 20 August, following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet this morning.

The meeting was called to discuss containment measures as Grenada faces a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, many of which have not had any recent travel history.

Tonight’s address will provide more details on the country’s current epidemiological situation and identify Government’s plans to address the current situation.

The Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast live on GIS TV, Channel 22 at 8 pm on the GIS Facebook page and YouTube channel. The address will also be broadcast by other radio and television stations and streamed on various social media platforms.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.