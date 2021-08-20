by Linda Straker

Following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday, 20 August 2021, Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell will deliver an address to the nation later tonight.

The Cabinet of Ministers normally meets on Mondays, but the Friday meeting was called to discuss containment measures as Grenada faces a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, many of which have not had any recent travel history.

On Tuesday, 17 August, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Shawn Charles announced that there were 19 active cases, and most were linked to an illegal house party. The apparent super spreader party was attended by a mixture of returning nationals and locals as well as vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. “From what we have seen, we are concerned that it is the Delta variant that may be circulating in our population,” said Charles, who confirmed that samples for sequencing were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

At the time of the announcement over 60 individuals were awaiting results of their Covid-19 PCR test, but it is understood that the numbers have since tripled and a number of households are in isolation.

“Tonight’s address will provide more details on the country’s current epidemiological situation and identify the Government’s plans to address the current situation,” said a news release from the Government Information Service (GIS).

Grenada is currently under a State of Emergency with a curfew from midnight to 4 am. There are several health and safety protocols enforced under the Public Health and Emergency Powers Regulations as part of containment measures. The island’s vaccination programme began in February, but to date, only 20% of the population are vaccinated. There is high vaccine hesitancy among those who are qualified to be inoculated.

