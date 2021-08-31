Investigators attached to the Traffic Department, St George’s, are presently examining the circumstances that lead to an elderly man being the victim of a suspected hit and run accident.

The accident occurred just after 5 am on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 at Mt Gay, St George, close to the La Mode intersection.

The victim, a resident of La Mode, St George, is presently warded at the General Hospital in a stable condition.

The vehicle allegedly used by the accused was discovered at Ravine, Tempe, St George and impounded. The accused was detained, questioned, and later released pending further investigation.

Office of Commissioner of Police

