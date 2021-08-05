by Linda Straker

Massive contact tracing after confirmation of latest Covid-19 diagnosis

Grenada has commenced a massive contact tracing of individuals after confirmation of its latest Covid-19 diagnosis. It involved a vaccinated individual who entered the island with a negative PCR test, also tested negative during the 48 hours mandatory quarantine, but tested positive after taking a test in preparation to depart the island.

“Upon detection of the positive result following testing on August 3, the Ministry of Health verified the test result, with a second test at another laboratory and immediately embarked on the requisite contact tracing efforts. So far, only one contact has been isolated and tested, the result of which is not yet known,” said Dr Shawn Charles Acting Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health said in a statement late Wednesday.

Labelled as case 170, the person is a female in her 20s who arrived in Grenada on Monday, 26 July 2021. She reportedly visited 10 different locations. Dr Charles said that she is experiencing congestion and her identified contact, a family member, is also experiencing mild congestion. The test result of that family member is not yet known.

At present, there are 4 active cases in Grenada all of whom are imported cases. The records are showing that most of Grenada’s cases are imported from destinations such as the USA and UK. The authorities recently changed the entry protocol to allow for fully vaccinated incoming passengers to spend 48 hours in quarantine once the Covid-19 PCR test that is administered immediately upon arrival is negative.

Health authorities have confirmed that there are individuals who have submitted fake documents to gain entry but were caught and charged with fraud/forgery.

