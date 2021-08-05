Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell has extended congratulations to Kirani James, Grenada’s bronze medalist in the 400 metre final at the Tokyo Olympics.

James clocked 44.19 seconds in the event to secure his third Olympic medal in as many games. The 28-year-old athlete now has a complete set: gold from London in 2012, silver from Rio 2016, and now bronze from Tokyo 2020, making him the most decorated Olympian in the 400 metres.

The Prime Minister, like many Grenadians, was glued to his television on Thursday morning, watching excitedly as James competed in the much-anticipated event. Dr Mitchell said, “The fact that he was able to medal is highly significant because he accomplished this after being diagnosed with Graves’ Disease. Coming back to competition after being away for a significant amount of time and being able to secure third place is an accomplishment beyond gold. He demonstrated true tenacity, and as a nation, we are extremely proud of him.”

The Prime Minister described Grenada’s Olympic star as a class act. He said, “In addition to being able to medal in the event, the class that he demonstrated after the race, is so telling of his true character. He went up to Steven Gardiner, the winner, took the Bahamian flag and wrapped it around him. That is a clear demonstration of the quality of Kirani as an individual. That is what impressed me the most. Like all other Grenadians, I look forward to welcoming him home and celebrating him the way he deserves to be.”

Dr Mitchell mentioned receiving calls from many persons around the region who are all high in praise for Kirani. “They all spoke, not just about the fact that he medaled but also about the class of the individual.” The Prime Minister spoke specifically of his counterpart in Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Keith Rowley who has extended an invitation for Kirani to visit Trinidad when next he comes to Grenada, and be hosted at his residence.

As pockets of celebrations continue across Grenada, particularly in Kirani’s hometown, Gouyave, the Prime Minister encouraged persons to remain vigilant, to be mindful of the Covid-19 protocols, and to continue to stay safe.

