The Inland Revenue Division wishes to remind that the deadline for property tax payment, is Monday, 30 August 2021.

Failure to pay by the stipulated deadline would result in a one-off penalty of 20% of the amount owing and 1.5% interest compounded monthly.

The public is hereby reminded that payments can be made using any of the following medium:

gov.gd

IRD main office on the Carenage

All District Revenue offices

In light of the current situation with the rising Covid-19 positive cases, persons are encouraged to use the online payment platform, pay.gov.gd.

pay.gov.gd – Simple, Safe, Secure.

NB: All property owners except owners with land classified as agricultural are obligated by law to pay Property Tax.

GIS

