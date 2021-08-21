With immediate effect, the Ministry of Health will implement measures at the General Hospital to minimise the possibility of transmission of Covid-19.

All persons entering the hospital grounds will be stopped at the security checkpoint located at the front entrance.

Visitors and staff must wear face masks at all times

Social distancing MUST be adhered to

Visitors must ensure they properly sanitise their hands at the wash stations as they move through the wards and/or departments

Visitors will not be allowed on the compound until 15 minutes prior to the start of visiting hours.

Patients will be allowed one visitor per day, and the individual must be a next of kin, as listed on their chart

per day, and the individual must be a next of kin, as listed on their chart Children will not be allowed to visit patients on the wards, neither will they be allowed on the compound, unless they are being admitted, or coming to the Outpatient Department or Accident and Emergency

Visitors are required to wear face masks at all times and to sanitise as directed at the wash stations

and to sanitise as directed at the wash stations No more than 6 visitors will be allowed on a ward at one time

Items can be dropped off (properly marked and secured) for patients on the respective wards between 7 am and 9 am only. Security will deliver items to the wards.

Anyone coming to Accident and Emergency must be accompanied by only 1 person. If there are more people, they will be asked to wait at the entrance to the General Hospital or to return home.

The Medical Records Department will give appointment times for outpatient visits. Outpatient Clinic patients must come at the scheduled appointment time, and not before. They will not be allowed on the Hospital Grounds until 15 minutes before their appointed time. If they need support, they must be accompanied by no more than 1 person.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.