Qatar Scholarships (QS) initiative is a programme spearheaded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in cooperation with several prestigious and leading educational institutions in the State of Qatar.

It offers grants tertiary and higher education programmes to international applicants from developing countries interested in studying in Qatar. Driven by Qatar’s vision to advance quality education worldwide, QS focuses on the Sustainable Development Goal 4: “Ensuring fair and inclusive education for all and enhancing lifelong learning for all”.

Qatar Scholarships contributes to meet the State of Qatar’s commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4.b) “substantially expand globally the number of scholarships available to developing countries, in particular least developed countries, Small Island Developing States and African countries, for enrollment in higher education, including vocational training and information and communications technology, technical, engineering and scientific programmes, in developed countries and other developing countries.”

