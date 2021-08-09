The Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Co-operatives reminds Fishers involved in seamoss cultivation and other types of mariculture that they must first be registered with the Fisheries Division prior to setting up their seamoss farm(s) or any other mariculture plot(s) along the coast of Grenada.

Through the registration process, the Fisheries Division will be in a better position to maintain the national database of fishers and fishery products, and provide improved services to effectively manage and protect Grenada’s coastline, which is essential to marine life.

Our coastline is used for many activities such as beach seine fishing, passage and mooring of boats, tourism, nature conservation, swimming, among others. However, there is limited space. Grenada has approximately 121 square kilometres of coastline, therefore, it is imperative that all mariculture fishers register to allow the Fisheries Division to efficiently implement site selection and spatial planning for their farms and plots.

Site selection and spatial planning are critical factors that ensure there is equitable access to our coastline by all fishers, seafarers, and the general public.

Seamoss farmers and other mariculturists should note that failure to seek approval from the Fisheries Division prior to setting up their seamoss farm(s) or mariculture plot(s) could result in the removal of the farm(s) or plot(s) by the authorities.

Registration forms can be obtained at the Fisheries Division office located at Melville Street, or at any of the state-owned fish markets between 8 am and 4 pm.

GIS

