The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) invites all tourism enterprise operators to apply for the renewal of licences to operate in the industry under the GTA Act No. 42 of 2013.

Renewal of licences will commence on 23 August 2021 and continues through to 24 September 2021.

These tourism enterprises include:

Taxi Drivers

Tour Operators

Tourism Attraction Operators

Watersports Operators

Car Rental Operators

Tourist Guides

Accommodations (Hotels, Villas, Guest Houses, Apartments and Cottages)

Stakeholders can apply for renewal of their licences, Mondays to Fridays between 8 am and 3:30 pm at the Grenada Tourism Authority’s Quality Assurance Department, Burns Point, St George’s.

As frontline industry staff, engaging regularly with visitors and returning nationals, tourism stakeholders are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated to reduce the potential impact of Covid-19 on themselves and their business operations. Only licenced tourism enterprises will be promoted by the GTA on our new website www.puregrenada.com. As we apply the Ministry of Health protocols for tourism services, it is essential to be licensed in order to be certified.

GTA

