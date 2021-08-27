by Linda Straker

Within last 10 days over 100 active cases recorded

Take-out service only as of 28 August for restaurants and bars

In classroom teaching is delayed for 2 weeks

Grenada has made adjustments to in Emergency Powers and Public Health regulations that will see a delay in the resumption of schools, and the banning of all in-person dining at restaurants and bars as measures are put in place to curb the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

The adjustments are aimed at reducing mass gathering of citizens following the announcement that the island is experiencing “a degree of community spread” of Covid-19. Within the last 10 days health authorities confirm that the island recorded over 100 active cases.

Health Minister Nickolas Steele said that restaurants and bars shall move to take-out service only as of 28 August 2021. Funeral services will be reduced to one hour and held during a specific time of the day. “Funerals will be between the hours of 9:00 am and 12noon and should not be longer than one hour,” said Steele as he announced the new measures.

Schools that were scheduled to open on 6 September for in-person classes will now have the option of resuming classes using virtual settings where it’s possible on that date or wait until 20 September.

“In-classroom teaching is delayed for 2 weeks,” said Steele as he informed the media that the adjustments were agreed to during an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday, 26 August 2021.

Churches are asked to maintain the 6 feet distancing at all services and gatherings. In other words, they are to comply with the requirements in the Public Health (Covid-19) (Restrictions on (Restrictions on Religious Institutions) Order, 2020.

Grenada’s upsurge in cases is linked to a number of mass gathering events held between the period of 8-15 August 2021. Some of these events were approved by the authorities for vaccinated persons only, while some were not approved. Some illegal activities were attended by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Dr Shawn Charles who is the Acting Chief Medical Officer said that most of the persons who are presently positive with Covid-19 are unvaccinated. “Less than 10 of the cases are vaccinated,” Dr Charles said during a news conference.

Less than 25% of the population is fully inoculated with a vaccine to protect them against the Covid-19 virus.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.