Date: 12.05.2021

RFP 2021/001

Request for Proposal (RFP) no. 2021/001 Small Scale Independent Power Producers.

For an accumulated capacity of Renewable Based 2MW Distributed Generation Capacity.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is seeking (an) Independent Power Producer(s) (IPP) with the ability, technical skills and capacity, financial and other relevant resources to construct, install and operate its own Solar PV facility or any other form of renewable energy source with relevant guidance and oversight by the Commission and the Network Licensee, GRENLEC.

The proposed distributed Generation facility/ies will be of fixed capacity sizes up to and including 200kW and result in a total accumulated capacity of 2 MW.

The Commission invites potential Independent Power Producers with specific generation projects to participate in a selective tender for a specified maximum generation capacity.

Depending on the financial evaluation criteria all eligible bidders might turn out to be winners provided that their combined generation capacity does not exceed the overall volume of the tender.

The Network Licensee and the PURC shall also ensure that generation projects identified pursuant to this regulation comply with requirements established in section 37 of the Electricity Act 2016 as amended and with all applicable regulations, including those prescribing minimum margin of reserve, safety requirements, quality of service standards, and electricity supply below a certain price.