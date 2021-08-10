Date: 12.05.2021
RFP 2021/001
Request for Proposal (RFP) no. 2021/001 Small Scale Independent Power Producers.
For an accumulated capacity of Renewable Based 2MW Distributed Generation Capacity.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is seeking (an) Independent Power Producer(s) (IPP) with the ability, technical skills and capacity, financial and other relevant resources to construct, install and operate its own Solar PV facility or any other form of renewable energy source with relevant guidance and oversight by the Commission and the Network Licensee, GRENLEC.
The proposed distributed Generation facility/ies will be of fixed capacity sizes up to and including 200kW and result in a total accumulated capacity of 2 MW.
The Commission invites potential Independent Power Producers with specific generation projects to participate in a selective tender for a specified maximum generation capacity.
Depending on the financial evaluation criteria all eligible bidders might turn out to be winners provided that their combined generation capacity does not exceed the overall volume of the tender.
The Network Licensee and the PURC shall also ensure that generation projects identified pursuant to this regulation comply with requirements established in section 37 of the Electricity Act 2016 as amended and with all applicable regulations, including those prescribing minimum margin of reserve, safety requirements, quality of service standards, and electricity supply below a certain price.
- The terms of reference (TOR) included in Annex 1 provides the details of the RFP and expected deliverables.
- Proposals must be submitted to the PURC beginning at the date stated in this RfP and extend to no later than Thursday, 12th May 2022 or when the 2 MW cap has been exhausted, whichever comes first.
- The objectives of this pilot program are to increase Grenada’s available renewable energy capacity through distributed generation and to facilitate an ongoing assessment of the impact of increased renewable energy penetration on the current system. In addition, there will be an evaluation report citing relevant knowledge to allow a proper and sustainable transition towards renewable energy dependence. The evaluation will broadly assess the relevance and effectiveness of the current process as well as the project implementation process. The estimated length of the RFP is spread over a 12 month period starting May 12th, 2021 until May 12th, 2022. Projects approved within that period should be completed within a 12-month period following the receipt of a Generation License. The Commission reserves the right to have a further extension of time or accumulated generation capacity for the purposes of this RFP.
- A prospective proposer/firm requiring any clarification of the solicitation documents may notify the PURC in writing to the Email address [email protected] and copy the responsible person ([email protected]) by the specified date and time mentioned in this document. The subject line of the email MUST have the reference number and title of the RFP, i.e. RFP 2021/001 – PURC Small Scale IPP Program. The PURC will respond in writing to any request for clarification of the solicitation documents that it receives by the due date published in this document. Written copies of the PURC response which contain information that may be of common interest to all bidders (including an explanation of the query but without identifying the source of inquiry) will be posted on the PURC website and/or communicated via email to all applicants.
Publication date: 12 May 2021
Deadline: 12 May 2022
Procurement type: Selective Tender
Request for proposal
Reference # RFP 2021/001
Status Open
