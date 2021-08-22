On Thursday, 19 August 2021, an Imani Trainee attached to the Western Division of the RGPF started exhibiting symptoms synonymous with Covid-19.

As a result of this, she was tested by health officials and ordered into quarantine. The Division also commenced its response mechanism to curtail the unfolding situation.

On Saturday, 21 August 2021, confirmation was received from the Ministry of Health of her positive status.

Therefore, several persons with whom she was in contact with were ordered to isolate and officials are presently conducting rigorous additional tracing to address this new development.

Office of Commissioner of Police

