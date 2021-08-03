Troy Charles, a 36-year-old unemployed resident of River Sallee, St Patrick, who was charged following an incident involving members of the RRU on 28 March 2021 was found guilty on all 3 charges.

Charles who was charged for Assault on Police, Obstruction and Disorderly Behaviour, appeared at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 3 August 2021. He pled not guilty to the charges, however, based on evidence presented, he was found guilty and his matter was adjourned to 14 September 2021, for the purpose of sentencing.

Further, Charles is presently on a suspended sentence of 3 years from 2019 for charges of Money Laundering, Fraud and Stealing, thus, he is liable to imprisonment for breaching his suspended sentence.

RGPF

