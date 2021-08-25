The Traffic Department of the RGPF advises the general public, that a section of road at Parade, St George (from Andall’s Supermarket to Carlton House area), will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 am on Saturday, 28 and Sunday, 29 August 2021, while one lane of traffic will be allowed on Monday, 30 August 2021.

As a result, vehicles will be allowed to travel in one lane towards the St George’s direction from 7 am to 3 pm, while traffic will be allowed in one lane from 3 pm to 7 am from St George’s direction.

These closures are necessary to facilitate repair works in the area by the Ministry of Works.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as Creighton, Richmond Hill and Mt Parnassus. Motorists travelling in opposite directions are encouraged to make use of alternative routes.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

